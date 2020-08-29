Earth tremor felt in parts of Kandy

An earth tremor was felt in parts of Kandy late this evening, residents and officials said.

Officials said that the tremors was reported mainly in Haragama and Digana in Kandy.

The cause for the tremor was not known but the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau said the tremor was not caused by a natural occurrence.

The public were urged not to panic as a result of the tremor.

Some residents had claimed that picture frames and other items had fallen in their residences as a result of the tremor.

An investigation is currently underway. (Colombo Gazette)