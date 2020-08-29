Cinnamon’s city hotels launch Cinnamon 21

Cinnamon’s city hotels launched Cinnamon 21 bringing together 21 dining venues, banquets and rooms.

Part of the premier Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts chain, Cinnamon’s city hotels debuted the unique campaign on 21st August 2020.

Bringing together the offerings of 21 dining venues across Cinnamon’s city hotels – Cinnamon Grand Colombo and Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo, guests of all ages will be able to enjoy true Cinnamon hospitality, while savouring their favourite dishes and experiences. During the campaigns, guests can avail themselves of a 21% discount on food and beverage, weddings and room stays, as well as a host of other exciting treats and giveaways, making this a first-of-its kind initiative in the industry.

The campaign will continue until the 21st of November 2020, concluding with the Grand Finale Prize of a fabulous weekend stay for two at Wynn Macau with food and beverage additions, and air tickets provided by Cathay Pacific Airways. An additional array of room stays on full-board basis and prizes from Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts are also on offer.

Mikael Svensson, Sector Head – Cinnamon City Hotels, driving the initiative, said, “Cinnamon epitomises the true essence of Sri Lankan hospitality: exceptionally warm service, innovative culinary offerings, and unmatched venues to celebrate any occasion, big or small. We bring together global cuisine with unparalleled dining venues and service excellence with creative innovations. The very heart of the Cinnamon ethos is a spirit of resilience and rejuvenation – something that has been in short supply for many months this year. Hence, Cinnamon 21 aims at igniting and celebrating this spirit, while offering inspiring moments, along with value additions and a host of giveaways.”

As part of the Cinnamon 21 campaign, guests can avail themselves of a 21% discount on Restaurant Dining, Delivery, Rooms, 21st Birthday Parties, 21st Birthday Cakes, Weddings, and Wedding Cakes and Structures. These offers are subject to terms and conditions.

In addition, exciting deals for happy hour, free cake and sparkling wine on a 21st birthday, and 21 varieties of tea, cupcakes and macaroons are some of the other additions on offer.

For further guest engagement, the 21-Day Photo Challenge will be held on social media, and monthly raffle draws at all three properties on the 21st of September, October and November, will give prizes including hotel stays, dinners for four, and other exciting gifts, while the grand finale prize on the 21st of November will see a lucky winner receive an overseas weekend getaway.

For more details on Cinnamon 21, visit the hotels’ social media platforms:

Cinnamon Grand Colombo: www.facebook.com/CinnamonGrandC, www.instagram.com/cinnamongrandcolombo, Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo: www.facebook.com/CinnamonLakeside, www.instagram.com/cinnamonlakeside