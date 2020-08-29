Businessman arrested for bulldozing Anawilundawa wetland

A businessman has been arrested for bulldozing a wetland in Anawilundawa.

The Police said the 35-year-old shrimp businessman was arrested from Udappuwa.

At least an acre of the Ramsar wetland in Anawilundawa had been cleared using a bulldozer.

The driver of the bulldozer has already been arrested.

It was found that the wetland had been cleared for shrimp farming.

Investigations into the illegal clearance of the wetland was launched by a special unit of the Department of Wildlife Conservation. (Colombo Gazette)