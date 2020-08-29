Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman has died

Chadwick Boseman, who made a global impact bringing “Black Panther” to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe along with playing Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown on the silver screen, died Friday of cancer. He was 43.

Boseman’s publicist Nicki Fioravante confirmed the news Friday to USA TODAY.

The star died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, his Fioravante told the Associated Press.

Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his family said in a statement, which was posted on Boseman’s Instagram Friday.

“Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV,” they wrote.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. ⁣It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.

“The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. ⁣(Courtesy USA Today)