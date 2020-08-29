A Presidential Suite deal at the Mövenpick Hotel Colombo

The Mövenpick Hotel Colombo has put together a fantastic staycation offer for all residents until the end of September.

Stay in the most luxurious suite with up to 06 adults inclusive of a lazy breakfast in bed for just Rs.30,000/= nett. With postcard-worthy views, the Presidential suite takes luxury to the next level with two elegant bedrooms, an opulent living room, fully equipped pantry, large bathroom and jacuzzi. Even the bathtub sits in front of giant windows overlooking the city’s futuristic skyline.

Spend your evening twenty-four storeys high at the stunning Vistas rooftop bar serving signature, Mövenpick inspired cocktails. A glistening infinity sky pool gives you the ideal location to watch the sunset as the red orb dips below the ocean waves.

Dine at the Robata Grill – an Unassumingly Asian restaurant and sample a brand new menu serving over 100 dishes.

Guests will be required to present their identification or resident permit upon check-in. Book your stay today and enjoy this fabulous staycation.

Contact the reservations team on 7 450 450 to find out more and make it a true Mövenpick experience.