The Vote on Account was passed after two days of debate in Parliament.

The Vote on Account of the Government sought approval to spend a sum not exceeding Rs. 1300 billion for the period from September 1 until the budget for 2020 is passed.

A Resolution to borrow a sum not exceeding Rs. 750 billion through the issue of Treasury Bills under Section 2 (1) of the Local Treasury Bills Ordinance was also taken up for debate. (Colombo Gazette)