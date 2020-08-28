Speaker orders Prisons Department to allow Jayasekara to attend Parliament

By Easwaran Rutnam

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena today ordered the Prisons Department to allow Parliamentarian Premalal Jayasekara to attend Parliament.

The Speaker told Parliament today that Jayasekara cannot be blocked from attending Parliament sessions.

However Ratnapura district MP Premalal Jayasekara had not been brought to Parliament.

The Parliament Secretariat said recently that the Serjeant-at-Arms of Parliament had informed the Commissioner General of Prisons to make arrangements for the MP to attend the Parliamentary sittings.

Last month the Ratnapura High Court imposed the death sentence on Premalal Jayasekara and two others over a murder committed during the 2015 Presidential election.

The shooting had occurred when a group of United National Party (UNP) supporters were decorating a stage set up for the political rally of Presidential candidate Maithripala Sirisena in Kahawatte.

One person was killed and several others were injured in the incident. (Colombo Gazette)