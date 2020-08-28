Schools to close for holidays on Christmas Eve, O/L in January

Schools will close for the third term holidays on Christmas Eve while the GCE Ordinary Level Examination 2020 will be held in January.

The GCE Ordinary Level Examination 2020 will be held from 18 – 28 January 2021.

Education Minister, Professor G.L. Peiris said that third term school vacation for all Government and semi-Government schools will commence from 24 December 2020.

The new academic term for the year 2021 will commence from 04 January 2021, he added.

The GCE Ordinary Level Examinations 2020 has been moved from December 2020 to January 2021 due to schools being temporarily closed from March for over two months due to the coronavirus pandemic and later in August for the General Elections 2020. (Colombo Gazette)