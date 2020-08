By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The De Soysa Hospital for Women in Colombo today reported the birth of quintuplets.

The Administration of the Hospital told the Colombo Gazette that the quintuplets, five girls, were born this morning.

The mother of the children is a 29-year-old resident of Pepiliyawala in the Gampaha district.

The quintuplets and the mother are in good health, the hospital administration added. (Colombo Gazette)