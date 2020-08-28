Prison guard, Navy personnel arrested with heroin, cannabis

A prison guard and two Navy personnel have been arrested at two separate locations with heroin and cannabis.

The prison guard attached to the Colombo Remand prison was arrested with 94g of heroin in Borella.

The suspect was arrested based on a tip-off received by the Western Province Crimes Division last night.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspect had allegedly carried drugs into prisons for a long period.

The 49-year-old resident of Borella was produced before the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court today.

Meanwhile, two Navy officials were arrested for the possession of a stock of cannabis.

The suspects were arrested while transporting the narcotics in an official vehicle.

The two officers were arrested in by the Mattakuliya Police. (Colombo Gazette)