Ponnambalam hits back after being advised to be cautious

Parliamentarian Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam today hit back after being advised to be cautious on the statements he makes in Parliament.

Former Army Commander and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Sarath Fonseka had earlier made reference to Ponnambalam in a speech he made in Parliament.

Fonseka advised Ponnambalam to be cautious and warned Parliamentarian C.V Wigneswaran saying he will face the same consequences as certain others in the past if he undermines the Sinhalese community.

Responding to Fonseka’s statement Ponnambalam said that he is very cautious and measured in what he says.

Ponnambalam also accused Fonseka of saying, when he was Army Commander, that Sri Lanka is a Sinhala tree and others are creepers and crawlers on that Sinhala tree.

He said that such a person cannot advise him to be cautious over the statements he makes.

Ponnambalam also insisted that the North and East cannot compete on equal footing with the rest of Sri Lanka after lagging behind after over 30 years of war.

He said that the North and East must be seen separately from the rest of the country and the economy of the people in those areas must be rebuilt. (Colombo Gazette)