Permit holders allowed to purchase unregistered vehicles from local market

Permit holders have been allowed to purchase unregistered vehicles from the local market with the tax concessions as mentioned in the permit, the Finance Ministry said today.

The Finance Ministry said that the relevant circular in this regard has been issued today.

As per the circular, a vehicle permit holder can purchase an unregistered vehicle with tax concessions from a registered vehicle importer.

The Finance Ministry added that registered vehicle importers will be able to use those permits after selling a vehicle to import vehicles in future using the tax concessions. (Colombo Gazette)