Paranavitana officially informs SLC decision to retire

Sri Lanka cricketer Tharanga Paranavitana has decided to retire from international cricket.

He has officially informed his intention to Sri Lanka Cricket.

The 38 year old former left hand batsman has represented Sri Lanka in 32 test internationals.

Paranavitana’s method brought him great success, especially in domestic cricket. With 12,522 runs, he is Sri Lanka’s highest ever run-getter in first-class cricket and even added a half-century to his tally since the domestic season re-started after the Covid-19 induced break.

The ability to score big runs put Paranavitana on the senior team’s radar in the late 2000s. The left-hander made a career-best 236 for Sinhalese Sports Club in their title winning season in 2007-08 and that booked him a place on the Sri Lanka A team’s tour of South Africa. It was after that tour that former coach Chandika Hathurusingha called him a future prospect.

Paranavitana made his Test debut against Pakistan in February 2009. He scored both of his hundreds in back-to-back Tests against India in 2010, and although he managed a string of half-centuries thereafter, the three-figure mark kept eluding him. He played his final game for Sri Lanka in November 2012. (Colombo Gazette/ESPN Cricinfo)