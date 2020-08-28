MPs demand clarity over cost of canteen lunch

By Easwaran Rutnam

A number of Parliamentarians today demanded clarity over the cost of lunch served in the Parliament canteen.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarian Premanath Dolawatta said that some media reports had claimed that the MPs were enjoying a Rs. 3000 worth lunch for just Rs. 200.

He said such reports were misleading and harmed the image of the MPs.

Dolawatta said that not all MPs eat from the canteen and that those who do are very few.

He also said that some journalists eat from the Parliament canteen and pay a subsidised cost for the lunch.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian S M Marikkar told Parliament that the lunch served at the Parliament canteen is not from a five-star hotel.

He said that there needs to be clarity on the actual cost of the lunch.

SLPP Parliamentarian Anura Priyadharshana Yapa said that there needs to be an investigation over who made claims to the media that lunch worth Rs. 3000 was being sold to MPs for Rs. 200.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said that he will look into the matter. (Colombo Gazette)