Indictments served on Rajitha over white van case

The Colombo High Court today served indictments to former Minister Rajitha Senaratne and former Chairman of the State Pharmaceutical Corporation Mohamed Rumie.

The indictments were served over the controversial white van media briefing held prior to the Presidential election in November 2019.

Earlier this month, the Colombo High Court issued summons on Senaratne and Rumie to report to Courts today.

The summons was issued after Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera filed indictments at the Colombo High Court in July against the two former Government officials over the same incident.

Former Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne is alleged to have organized the controversial press briefing on 10 November ahead of the 2019 Presidential Election.

Mohamed Rumie is accused of funding the two men who appeared at the press conference claiming to be a victim and driver of the white van abductions.

On the orders of the AG in December 2019, Rajitha Senaratne was arrested, remanded, and later granted bail by the Colombo Chief Magistrate.

Following a revised application filed by the AG in January 2020 against the court order to grant bail to Senaratne, the latter was arrested by the CID on 13 May and remanded, and was later granted bail on 10 June 2020. (Colombo Gazette)