Fonseka warns Wigneswaran of consequences if he undermines Sinhalese

Former Army Commander and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Sarath Fonseka today warned Parliamentarian C.V Wigneswaran that he will face the same consequences as certain others in the past if he undermines the Sinhalese community.

Speaking in Parliament today Fonseka said that Wigneswaran must keep in mind that there were others in the past who attempted to undermine the status quo of the Sinhalese and were eventually shot dead.

Fonseka also said that LTTE leader Vellupillai Prabakaran also attempted to divide the country and create a separate state but faced a similar fate.

The former Army Commander said that Wigneswaran can never be a Prabakaran saying he is too old and has no time in his hands.

“Settle down. Be happy with what you have. Never try to underestimate and undermine the

status quo of the Sinhalese in this country. If you do that you will face the consequences, which will be very unpleasant consequences,” he said.

Wigneswaran has been accused of making damaging comments in Parliament in his maiden speech promoting division in the country. (Colombo Gazette)