Chairman Sampath Bank Retires

Sampath Bank announces the retirement of their Chairman, Professor Malik Ranasinghe with effect from 30th August 2020, who served in this position since 02nd April 2019.

Before assuming duties as Chairman, Professor Ranasinghe was the Deputy Chairman of the Bank from 01st August 2016, during which he imbibed a deep understanding of the Bank’s core values which made him the natural choice of Chairman. Prior to his involvement with Sampath Bank, he was the Vice Chancellor of the University of Moratuwa.

During his tenure, the bank went from strength to strength and Professor Ranasinghe believed in empowering the management of the Bank to make independent decisions while he remained a solid, supportive force behind. This far sighted thinking built a team of strong professionals finely honed to achieve the banks objectives.

Prior to his retirement, Professor Ranasinghe served as the Chairman of Board Credit Committee, Board Capital Planning Committee, Board Strategic Planning Committee and as a member of Board Nomination Committee, Board Related Party Transactions Review Committee, Board Treasury Committee, Board IT Committee.