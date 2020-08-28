Canada supports prosperous, inclusive and reconciled Sri Lanka

Canada supports a prosperous, inclusive and reconciled Sri Lanka, the Canadian High Commission in Colombo said.

The Canadian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, David McKinnon called on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to congratulate him on his election and discuss issues of mutual interest, including Canada’s support for a prosperous, inclusive and reconciled Sri Lanka.

Rajapaksa tweeted saying he had a productive discussion with the Canadian High Commissioner on ways in which Sri Lanka and Canada could work together on a number of areas of mutual interest.

David McKinnon thanked the Prime Minister for taking the time to meet him.

“Always good to talk, including about how we can work together to support an inclusive and prosperous Sri Lanka,” David McKinnon tweeted. (Colombo Gazette)