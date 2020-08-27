Thirteen Chinese and Thai nationals arrested in Mount Lavinia

Thirteen Chinese and Thai nationals have been arrested in Mount Lavinia without valid visas.

The Police said that based on information received by the Police Special Task Force (STF), a raid was carried out in Mount Lavinia last evening.

The STF had searched a lodge at De Saram Road in Mount Lavinia and found the 13 foreigners staying at the premises without valid visas.

The Police said that nine females and four males were arrested at the location.

According to the Police, one foreigner had in his possession 10,300 illegally imported cigarettes.

The suspects are aged between 20 and 44, the Police media unit said this morning.

Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)