SriLankan Airlines continues flights to selected international destinations

SriLankan Airlines today said that the airline continues to fly to selected international destinations despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline said that the international destinations it continues to fly to include Italy- Milan, United Kingdom-London, Japan – Tokyo, Maldives- Male, Germany- Frankfurt, France- Paris and Australia-Sydney.

Passengers who are intending to travel with SriLankan to these destinations and beyond have been urged to book their tickets from the SriLankan ticket office in Colombo, Galle, and Kandy or their preferred travel agent. (Colombo Gazette)