Speaker plays down Manusha’s concerns on Wigneswaran

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena today played down concerns raised by Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Manusha Nanayakkara on a statement made by newly elected Parliamentarian C.V Wigneswaran in Parliament last week.

When Parliament convened today Nanayakkara demanded a response to the statement made by Wigneswaran accusing him of promoting a divided Sri Lanka.

The Speaker played down the concerns saying it will be looked into.

However, Nanayakkara continued to raise his concerns on Wigneswaran’s statement.

SJB alliance member Rauff Hakeem said that every member of Parliament should be respected to the freedom of speech.

He defended the stand taken by the Speaker to study the matter and take appropriate action.

In his first speech as a Member of Parliament (MP), former Northern Province Chief Minister C.V Wigneswaran last week demanded the recognition of Tamil rights.

He said that the people living in the North and East have a right to self-determination.

Wigneswaran also noted that every act will have its opposite reaction.

He repeated the words in Sinhalese saying “kala kala deh pala pala de” drawing a few reactions from the House. (Colombo Gazette)