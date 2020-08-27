Solheim accuses Prabhakaran of failing to compromise

Former Norwegian Peace Negotiator Erik Solheim has accused slain LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran of failing to compromise and not accepting to evacuate Tamil civilians during the final stages of the war.

Solheim tweeted saying the LTTE had also admitted to the killing of former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Norway played the role of mediator between the LTTE and the Government and attempted to get both sides to end hostilities during the final stages of the war.

“I accuse Prabhakaran of failing to compromise and not accepting to evacuate Tamil civilians. It was the Sri Lanka army who indiscriminately shelled and bombed people to death. I wish we as mediators had the powers to influence the parties to make wiser decisions,” he said.

He also said that no one in the international community agreed to a separate Tamil state.

“Neither we, nor India, US, China, EU or anyone else. The aim of the peace process was a federal solution to Sri Lanka. The vast majority of Tamils would have been happy with that,” he said.

Solheim also said that during discussions he had with LTTE peace negotiator Anton Balasingham, the latter had admitted that LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran ordered the killing of then Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by the LTTE in May 1991. (Colombo Gazette)