Several politicians summoned to be questioned on Easter attacks

Several politicians have been summoned to appear before the Police Unit of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) appointed to probe the Easter Sunday terror attacks that occurred in April 2019.

Former Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna MP Sunil Handunnetti has been informed to appear before the PCoI tomorrow (28).

United National Party(UNP) General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam has been summoned on Monday (31).

Former UNP MP Ashu Marasinghe, and Samagi Jana Balawegaya General Secretary and former Minister of Law and Order Ranjith Madduma Bandara have been requested to report on 02 September.

Former Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera and Leader of the Tamil Makkal Viduthalai Puligal Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan will record statements on 03 September.

Minister of Mass Media Keheliya Rambukwella and State Minister Dilum Amunugama will appear before the PcoI probing the Easter attacks on 07 and 08 September respectively. (Colombo Gazette)