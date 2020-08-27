Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today presented a Vote on Account of the Government seeking approval to spend a sum not exceeding Rs. 1300 billion for the period from September 1 until the budget for 2020 is passed.

The Vote on Account will be debated in Parliament today and tomorrow.

The Resolution to borrow a sum not exceeding Rs. 750 billion through the issue of Treasury Bills under Section 2 (1) of the Local Treasury Bills Ordinance is also being debated.

It was decided at the recent meeting of the party leaders to hold sittings of Parliament without lunch breaks during these two days.

Members of Parliament have already been notified through the Order Book of Parliament as per the Standing Order 27 of the Parliament regarding this Vote on Account and the Resolution to increase the borrowing limit.

Cabinet has already approved the Vote on Account. (Colombo Gazette)