Pregnant woman who returned from Dubai contracts coronavirus

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

A pregnant woman from Chilaw has been admitted to the IDH Hospital after being detected with COVID-19.

President of the Public Health Inspector’s Union Upul Rohana told the Colombo Gazette that the woman had returned from Dubai and had undergone mandatory quarantine at the Vavuniya quarantine centre for 14-days.

After two PCR tests returned negative, the woman had been placed in self-isolation at her residence in Arachchikattuwa in Chilaw for another 14-days.

She had however, developed a cough and wheeze on the fourth day of her self-quarantine following which she had been admitted to the Chilaw General Hospital.

Upul Rohana said PCR tests conducted at the Chilaw General Hospital had returned positive affirming that the woman had contracted the virus.

She was transferred from Chilaw to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (IDH) today, he added. (Colombo Gazette)