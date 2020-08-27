Government says still no date to reopen airports

The Government is currently working on measures to reopen airports in Sri Lanka at the earliest opportunity, Cabinet Spokesman Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said.

Minister Rambukwella told the weekly post cabinet media briefing held today that efforts to reopen the airports are being delayed due to daily developments with regard to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite Sri Lanka managing to contain the outbreak, many countries are still struggling, especially countries such as India and the US, he said.

Meanwhile, Co-Cabinet Spokesman Minister Udaya Gammanpilla said that the closing of airports overseas was another factor delaying the reopening of airports in Sri Lanka.

He said the regulations imposed in overseas airports must be adhered to by the Government of Sri Lanka, which has been taken into consideration by Government officials.

Issues surrounding quarantine facilities will also have to be addressed prior to reopening airports in the country, Minister Gammanpila added. (Colombo Gazette)