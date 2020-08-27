Flyovers to be constructed near Slave Island railway station

Cabinet approval has been granted to construct flyovers close to the Slave Island Railway Station.

Co-Cabinet Spokesman Minister Udaya Gammanpila said the project has been estimated at a cost of Rs. 6 billion.

The flyovers will be constructed above the railway tracks along Sri Uttarananda Mawatha and Justice Akbar Mawatha in Slave Island.

The flyover constructed near Sri Uttarananda Mawatha will be 420m in length, while the flyover near the Justice Akbar Mawatha will be 350m in length.

Minister Gammanpila said the flyovers are to be constructed as a solution to the 3 to 4- hour traffic congestion reported in Slave Island on a daily basis.

The proposal was submitted by Minister of Highways Johnston Fernando after Slave Island was identified as the most congested area within Colombo, he added. (Colombo Gazette)