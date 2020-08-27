Dialog Welcomes International Best Practice in Customer Choice

Following the announcement by the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) with respect to the implementation of Number Portability (NP), Dialog Axiata PLC (Dialog), Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider welcomed the re-initiation by the TRCSL of a roadmap to reach International Best Practice in maximising Customer Choice in the Telecommunications Industry.

Number portability which enables switching of mobile and fixed line numbers across competing service providers is a customer facility widely practiced internationally and is a key facet of a liberalized telecommunications market.

Dialog first proposed in July 2008, the initiation of a roadmap to alleviate consumer choice bottlenecks including number portability. The Company believed then and has continued to champion over the years the paradigm that maximising consumer choice would result in the enhancement and development of the industry overall resulting in benefits to all service providers and their customers.

“Dialog is honored by the trust placed in the brand and its services by over 15 Million Sri Lankan Consumers. The success and growth of the Company would not have been possible if not for our customers exercising their choice. Open competition and customer choice is at the root of our success and is a paradigm we deeply respect. Advanced technologies enable not only a suite of advanced facilities but also the freedom of consumers to choose the best”, said Supun Weerasinghe, Director/Group Chief Executive of Dialog Axiata PLC.

Dialog entered Sri Lanka’s Telecommunications market as the 4th entrant in the mobile sector. Sri Lankan consumers elevated Dialog to the pinnacle of the Mobile market in the Year 2000 and since then the Company has grown to become Sri Lanka’s largest Converged Connectivity provider spanning Mobile, Fixed, High Speed Broadband and Television service. The Company has been voted by Sri Lankan Consumers as the No 1 Telecommunications and Internet Service Provider for 9 years in succession at the SLIM-Nielsen People’s Choice Awards.

While Sri Lanka’s telecommunications market has been recognized globally for the affordability and quality of services as well as the state of the art in Technology and advanced facilities, enablement of the portability of mobile and fixed numbers across networks has not been implemented to-date.

“We are very happy to see the TRCSL moving forward with the next steps in the liberalization of our industry and we congratulate the TRCSL for initiating the process of implementing number portability in Sri Lanka. Dialog is also optimistic that the TRCSL will move forward swiftly with other similar enablers of consumer choice” Mr Weerasinghe added.

Dialog and its principal shareholder Axiata Group Bhd also hold the distinction of being Sri Lanka’s largest FDI with a total investment to date of USD 2.7 Billion directed at Telecommunications Infrastructure Development in Sri Lanka.