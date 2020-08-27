Committee on Parliamentary Business appointed

The Committee on Parliamentary Business consisting of 26 Members of Parliament was announced by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena in Parliament today.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena will act as the Chairperson of the Committee on Parliamentary Business.

Others in the committee are Deputy Speaker Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, Deputy Chairperson of Committees Angajan Ramanathan, Leader of the House and Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa, Chief Government Whip and Minister Johnston Fernando, Chief Opposition Whip Lakshman Kiriella, were announced as members of the committee.

In addition Chamal Rajapaksa, Nimal Siripala de Silva, Prof. G.L Peiris, Douglas Devananda, Dullas Alahapperuma, Wimal Weerawansa, Mahinda Amaraweera, Vasudeva Nanayakkara, Prasanna Ranatunga, Mahinda Samarasingha, Gayantha Karunathilaka, Rauf Hakeem, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Dilan Perera, Rishad Bathiudeen, Ranjith Maddumabandara, Mano Ganeshan, M.A Sumanthiran and Ali Sabri Raheem will be in the committee. (Colombo Gazette)