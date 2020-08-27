Ceylon Cold Stores clinches coveted Great Managers Awards 2020 showcasing next generation leaders

In recognition that its senior management are among the best in corporate leadership, Ceylon Cold Stores PLC was awarded the ‘A Company with Great Managers’ and the prestigious ‘Great Managers Awards 2020’ by the Colombo Leadership Academy for Leadership Excellence recently.

Showcasing that Ceylon Cold Stores PLC has a successful eco system in nurturing great managers, Daminda Gamlath, President, Consumer Foods Sector, Non-Independent Executive Director of John Keells Holdings PLC received the coveted ‘A Company with Great Managers’ award at the presentation ceremony.

The awards are in recognition of best practices undertaken by the organization in nurturing great managers and where the clarity of career paths, leadership accessibility, learning and development, challenging the status quo, instigating creativity and innovation and high engagement are built into the DNA and the culture of the organization.

The Academy firmly believes that these stringent leadership competency evaluations contribute to define and build an eco-system and culture that nurtures great managers in Sri Lanka. Measurements are based on the five pillars of the D-Acti Model such as Drive, Alignment, Coaching, Team and Integrality.

Celebrating the recognition Daminda Gamlath said, “This is a momentous achievement to be recognised as an organisation that is synonymous in building managerial capability aligned with organisational goals. The award is also testament to many company-wide programmes which focus on developing managers across the workforce, which in turn facilitates organisational success.”

Several senior managers of Ceylon Cold Stores secured prestigious individual awards resonating with high standards of performance and leadership within the organisation.

Duminda Gunawardena, Head of Manufacturing, Ceylon Cold Stores PLC, Assistant Vice President, John Keells Holdings PLC was the winner for the ‘Team’ category, Tharanga Dilhan, Manager Human Resources, Ceylon Cold Stores PLC was presented an award for the ‘Alignment’ category and Archchana Vekneswaran, Manager Marketing Planning & Strategy, Frozen Confectionery, Ceylon Cold Stores PLC was the winner for the ‘Drive’ category.

“We are extremely proud of our leaders who have been selected among their peers as Great Managers at this prestigious awards ceremony. It demonstrates that they are empowered, engaged and work towards collaborative leadership,” Nisansala Paranayapa, Head of Human Resources, Consumer Foods Sector added.

Ceylon Cold Stores PLC is a subsidiary of John Keells Holdings PLC (JKH), Sri Lanka’s largest listed company in the Colombo Stock Exchange operating over 70 companies in 7 diverse industry sectors. In 2020, John Keells Group celebrates 150 years of being in business and contributing to the Sri Lankan economy and development of the country. JKH provides employment to over 14,000 persons and has been ranked as Sri Lanka’s ‘Most Respected Entity’ for the last 14 Years by LMD Magazine. Whilst being a full member of the World Economic Forum and a Member of the UN Global Compact, JKH drives its CSR vision of “Empowering the Nation for Tomorrow” through its CSR entity, John Keells Foundation and through the social entrepreneurship initiative, ‘Plasticcycle’, which is a catalyst in scientifically reducing plastic pollution in Sri Lanka.