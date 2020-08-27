Cabinet to decide next step after human error blamed for power cut

Cabinet is to decide the next step after human error was blamed for the recent islandwide power cut.

Cabinet spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella said that a report on the recent sudden power failure was handed over to the cabinet yesterday (Wednesday).

He said the report contains several technical issues which need to be studied.

Rambukwella said the key finding was that human error caused the power cut.

The Ministry of Power appointed a Committee to probe the islandwide power outage that was reported for several hours on August 17 due to a technical fault at the Kerawalapitiya grid sub-station.

The Norochcholai Coal Power Plant broke down following the transmission failure at the Kerawalapitiya grid sub-station.

The CEB thereafter imposed a daily power cut of one hour for four days starting from Tuesday (18) as the Norochcholai power plant required 03 to 04 days for the temperature to drop in order for it to be reset. (Colombo Gazette)