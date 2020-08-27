Allianz Lanka Strengthens Life Insurance Business

Announces Senior Management Appointments

The board of directors of Allianz Life Insurance Lanka Limited announced the appointment of Jayalal Hewawasam as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from 20th August 2020. The move is part of Allianz Lanka’s efforts to further strengthen its Life Insurance business to drive market expansion and business growth.

Counting over two decades of experience in strategic leadership and sales management across various sectors, Jayalal holds an MBA from the Postgraduate Institute of Management (PIM) of the University of Sri Jayewardenepura. He is a Fellow Member of the Chartered Insurance Institute, UK (FCII) and a Chartered Insurer. He is also a Fellow Member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, UK (FCIM) and a Chartered Marketer.

Coming at a crucial juncture, Jayalal will go a long way in strengthening Allianz Life Insurance Lanka Limited’s ongoing efforts to remodel its Agency channel in line with the new world class standards being set by Allianz, globally.

“I am delighted to welcome Jayalal to the Allianz family as he takes the helm of our Life Insurance business here in Sri Lanka. I look forward to seeing him work together with the extended Allianz Life Insurance Lanka team on leveraging Allianz’s strengths in Life Insurance in the Asia Pacific region to grow the life insurance segment in the market,” said Gany Subramaniam, Director, Allianz Life Insurance Lanka Limited. “As firm believers in the potential of Sri Lanka’s Insurance industry, especially in Life Insurance, we at Allianz will continue to invest in this market and offer more of our world class insurance solutions.”

Allianz Life Lanka’s board also appointed Suresh Basnayake, as the Chief Agency Officer (CAO) of Allianz Life Insurance Lanka Limited with effect from 1st July 2020. With over 30 years of experience in the insurance sector, Suresh has held several key positions in Sales through his career.