Youth remanded for impregnating 15-year-old girl

A 22-year-old youth has been remanded after being arrested on charges of impregnating a 15-year-old girl.

The National Child Protection Authority (NCPA) had arrested the youth and produced him in court following investigations launched by its Special Police Unit on a complaint received in this regard.

The teenage girl is said to have been involved in an affair with the youth after meeting him on a bus in 2019.

The girl who had left her house due to a dispute, is said to have lived with the youth in Delgoda for a few days, following which he had abandoned her at the Fort Railway Station.

The teenager had thereafter given birth to a daughter, prompting doctors at the hospital to inform the NCPA in this regard.

The NCPA had thereafter traced the youth using his mobile number and found that he was an employee at a fruit shop near the Munneswaram Temple in Chilaw.

Under the Penal Code of Sri Lanka, individuals charged with such offences will be sentenced to 7-20 years of rigorous imprisonment, charged with a fine of Rs. 20,000, and ordered to pay compensation to the affected party. (Colombo Gazette)