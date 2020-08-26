Taiwan downgrades risk level for Sri Lanka to low from medium risk

Taiwan has downgraded the coronavirus risk level for Sri Lanka to low from medium risk

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said that Sri Lanka, Nauru, Timor-Leste and Mauritius have been added to the list of “low infection risk countries” or areas.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) in Taiwan said that coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka continue to decline, with the majority of its cases being imported.

Therefore, CECC has changed its risk level for Sri Lanka to low from medium risk.

The CECC issued an updated list of countries/regions eligible for shortened quarantine periods in Taiwan.

The CECC reported that coronavirus cases are rapidly increasing in South Korea over the past two weeks. Moreover, the authorities in South Korea reported that coronavirus cases haven’t reached the peak and there is a risk of a nationwide pandemic in the country.

In consideration of the status of the pandemic in South Korea, the CECC has removed South Korea from the category of medium-risk countries.

The CECC said that the low-risk countries/regions are New Zealand, Macao, Palau, Fiji, Brunei, Thailand, Mongolia, Bhutan, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Nauru, East Timor, Mauritius.

Medium-risk countries/regions listed by Taiwan are Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam. (Colombo Gazette)