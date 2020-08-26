Suspended KKS, Badulla train services to resume

The Railway Department has decided to recommence select train services that were temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Issuing a press release, the Deputy General Manager of Railways V. S. Polwaththage said Trains 4021 and 4022 will recommence services on Saturday and Sunday starting from 28 August.

Train 1001 operating between Badulla and Colombo will recommence services on Friday and Saturday, while train 1002 will commence plying on Saturday and Sunday.

Train 4021 plying daily from Dehiwala or Colombo Fort to Kankesanthurai at 05.10 a.m. and train 4022 conducting the return journey daily at 01.15 p.m. will be operated on 29, 30 and 31 August, and on 01 September.

Polwaththage further said Train 1001 travelling from Colombo -Fort to Badulla daily at 06.45 a.m. will be operated on 30 and 31 August.

Meanwhile Train 1002 conducting the return journey from Badulla to Colombo- Fort will be operated from 08.00 a.m. on 31 August and 01 September.

He added that reservation of seats for the above-mentioned trains will be carried out by the Department of Railways. (Colombo Gazette)