Susil Premajayantha appointed as State Minister

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Susil Premajayantha was appointed as a State Minister today.

Premajayantha took oaths as the State Minister of Education Reforms, Open Universities and Distance Learning Promotion.

The President’s Media Division (PMD) said the new State Minister was Sworn-in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The senior Parliamentarian had earlier served as the Minister of Education, Power and Energy, Petroleum Industries, and Environment and Renewable Energy.

Earlier, the new cabinet and State Ministers were sworn-in in Kandy on 12 August following the conclusion of the General Elections. (Colombo Gazette)