Sri Lanka and Afghanistan considering direct air links

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are currently working on the possibility of establishing direct air links between both countries.

Better connectivity that results in better trade relations could mutually benefit Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. This was the main focus of the discussion when Ambassador of Afghanistan to Sri Lanka Ashraf Haidari called on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa this morning at Temple Trees.

The two governments are currently working on the possibility of establishing a direct air link between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, which will enable the two countries to explore trade and cooperation in a number of areas, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Ambassador Haidari also congratulated Prime Minister Rajapaksa on “a very successful election and a notable, historic victory.” Calling it a “big win for democracy,” Ambassador Haidari further said, “We are inspired by the success of democracy in Sri Lanka. We continue to look forward to your strong support for the democratic process in Afghanistan.”

He also conveyed best wishes from President Ashraf Ghani and former President Hamid Karzai.

Other sectors targeted for further cooperation include working together to combat regional drug trafficking, and exploring opportunities in the gem industry, education sector and medical tourism. Noting that Afghans are heavy drinkers of tea, most of which is currently supplied by Vietnam, Ambassador Haidari said there is also vast potential for Sri Lankan tea producers to tap into the Afghan market. (Colombo Gazette)