Repatriation flights to some Middle Eastern countries suspended

Repatriation flights to some Middle Eastern countries have been suspended, the Sri Lankan Mission in Israel said.

The Embassy said it was notified today that a flight scheduled for Sunday (30) to repatriate Sri Lankan migrants in Israel has been suspended.

The Government of Sri Lanka had cited the shortage of quarantine facilities as the reason for the suspension of repatriation flights.

The Sri Lankan Embassy in Israel noted that the Government of Sri Lanka had suspended repatriation flights scheduled for some other countries in the Middle- East as well.

The Government had further requested all Sri Lankan migrants to remain calm until a new date is finalised for the repatriation flights. (Colombo Gazette)