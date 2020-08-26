Prison guard, Air Force employee arrested over drug trafficking

Four persons were arrested today in connection to drug trafficking incidents reported at the Mahara Prison.

A prison guard and a civil worker attached to the Air Force were among the arrested suspects.

They were arrested by the Veyangoda Police with 15g of heroin in their possession.

This is the first such case to be reported related involving the Mahara prison.

Various attempts have been reported in the recent past to smuggle-in heroin into prisons across the country.

Parcels containing mobile phones and drugs were thrown over the prison walls into the premises into various prisons in the past few months.

A cat was also recently seized at the Welikada prison with a bag of drugs tied around its neck.

The Prisons Department launched a special operation named “watchful eye” following multiple attempts to smuggle narcotics and other items into prisons across the country. (Colombo Gazette)