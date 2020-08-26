Police unit of Presidential Commission grills MS on Easter attacks

The Police unit of the Presidential Commission investigating the Easter Sunday attacks visited the Colombo residence of former President Maithripala Sirisena today to record a statement.

Sirisena was President when the Easter Sunday attacks were carried out in April 2019.

During the commission hearings it had been revealed that former State Intelligence Service (SIS) Director SDIG Nilantha Jayawardena had made several telephone calls to then President Sirisena prior to the attacks.

It was reported after the attacks that intelligence information had been received on a possible terror attack but the information had been disregarded. (Colombo Gazette)