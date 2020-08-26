Number of coronavirus patients in Sri Lanka continues to rise

Ten more individuals infected with the coronavirus were detected in Sri Lanka today.

The Government Information Department said the infected patients were inmates from the Kandakadu rehabilitation centre.

The National Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 said as of this morning, a total of 629 persons were reported to have been infected following the outbreak reported at the Kandakadu rehabilitation centre.

Nearly 508 inmates from the rehabilitation centre, 67 staff members, 05 visiting lecturers, 48 relatives and associates of the inmates, and one inmate from the Welikada Prison are among the infected patients.

With the latest detection reported today, the total number of infected patients in Sri Lanka stands at 2981.

Meanwhile, 2819 patients infected with the coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospital so far in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)