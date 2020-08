Maldives former President, Maumoon Abdul Gayoom has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 82-year-old former leader who ran the nation for 30 years revealed that he has tested positive for the infection, via a tweet on Monday night.

It is not clear on how Gayoom contracted the infection, and whether any other members for the family have tested positive.

The island nation has confirmed a total of 7,047 coronavirus cases since March, with 135 cases reported on Monday. (Courtesy Raajje Television)