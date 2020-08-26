Jayomi Lokuliyana named to Campaign Asia’s Women to watch 2020 list

Women to watch, a competition run by Camping Asia has been running for 8 years consecutively recognizing exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry, each year 40 outstanding women across marketing, media, technology and communications in Asia-Pacific are chosen for this distinguished acclamation.

Even during this covid pandemic the competition saw a record number of entrees, proof that gender initiatives remain a priority for the industry even in the most adverse circumstances.

To ensure that the most deserving women is been given the tittle of one to watch Campaign Asia judging team put all the entrees through several rounds of judging. Finally, after the through judging process 40 women from the whole Asian Pacific region was identified as the most important women to watch. This list included entrees from Singapore, Australia, India, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka.

Jayomi Lokuliyana was the only Sri Lankan entrepreneur to be given this title by Campaign Asia for 2020. Jayomi has been an advocate towards driving digital transformation in the marketing communications industry, combining business needs with marketing strategy to deliver tangible business results.

She has been building Sri Lanka’s first Programmatic ecosystem- Adstudio with her new subsidiary DigitalX since 2018 securing a steady publisher network, advertisers and agencies. Jayomi and the team support zMessenger to leverage new Advertising Technology solutions and optimize Adstudio programmatic value chain with Customer Data Platform (CDP) as main pillar, in line with the data driven approach that the zMessneger has embraced.

Adstudio is full stack programmatic performance advertising platform, one of the kind in Sri Lanka. It allows advertisers to run display, in-app, Video and native advertising. Additionally, all these advertisements are optimized for desktop as well as mobile devices.

In recognition of her outstanding achievement, Jayomi was appointed by the Sri Lankan Chamber of Commerce to its working committee consulting for policy-level intervention to aid the digital transformation of government services. She has also mentored business executives, especially women and evangelized digital entrepreneurship opportunities at more than 60 forums reaching over 10,000 individuals. Supporting this, a national-level movement on female participation in the digital sector, Sri Lanka’s first cabinet-approved Chamber for Women in Digital was incorporated under the patronage of the Information Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) and Ministry of Digital Infrastructure. To lead the way, Lokuliyana has been appointed as the chairperson to drive increased female participation in the country’s digital sector.