Cop arrested for soliciting a sexual bribe

A Sub-Inspector attached to the Horana Police has been arrested on charges of soliciting a sexual bribe from a woman.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) arrested the officer based on a complaint filed by an individual from Gonapola.

The officer had solicited a sexual bribe in exchange of providing a document she required with regards to a lost motorcycle.

The complainant had requested for the Police report as the finance company through which the motorcycle had been purchased had requested for it to be returned due to overdue lease payments.

Officials from the CIABOC had arrested the Police officer while he was waiting in the Nambapana area in Ingiriya to meet the woman to obtain his sexual bribe. (Colombo Gazette)