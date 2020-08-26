The cabinet today approved the Vote on Account of the Government which is to be presented to Parliament tomorrow (Thursday).

The Vote on Account of the Government seeking approval to spend a sum not exceeding Rs. 1300 billion for the period from September 1 until the budget for 2020 is passed, will be debated in Parliament tomorrow (27) and the day after tomorrow (28).

The Resolution to borrow a sum not exceeding Rs. 750 billion through the issue of Treasury Bills under Section 2 (1) of the Local Treasury Bills Ordinance will also be taken up for debate.

Parliament will meet on the 27th and 28th from 9.30 am to 6.30 pm as it was decided at the recent meeting of the party leaders to hold sittings of Parliament without lunch breaks during these two days.

Members of Parliament have already been notified through the Order Book of Parliament as per the Standing Order 27 of the Parliament regarding this Vote on Account and the Resolution to increase the borrowing limit.

In addition, the Motion to appoint the Committee on Parliament Business will be presented to Parliament tomorrow. Thereafter, the names of the relevant Members of the Committee will be announced to Parliament by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

The composition of the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) and the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) will also be approved tomorrow. (Colombo Gazette)