US funds donation of COVID-19 diagnostic kit to Sri Lanka

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) handed over a US funded COVID-19 test kit to the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Colombo. The test kit carries supplies to conduct 2,000 tests.

Valued at an estimated USD 118,000, the kit contains a RT-PCR machine, the most reliable and efficient technology utilized for COVID-19 testing to date, and accessories such as re-agents, PPE, and other essential safety tools.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Colombo and Dean of the Faculty of Medicine Professor Vajira Dissanayake received the donation.

“International cooperation is vital to face the COVID-19 global pandemic. The laboratory equipment and test kits donated to our Faculty would help strengthen our COVID-19 testing facilities. We are grateful to the International and Sri Lankan Atomic Energy Authorities and the United States Embassy for this donation,” the University of Colombo said.

The Medical Research Institute Sri Lanka and the National Hospital Kandy will use the diagnostic kit based on agreements previously arranged between Sri Lanka and the IAEA.

In addition to the equipment, the IAEA provided training to local personnel to encourage safe use of the equipment and reliable testing going forward.

The United States Ambassador to Sri Lanka and Maldives Alaina Teplitz said “The United States stands committed to supporting Sri Lanka in their efforts to take appropriate measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, and in the long-term capacity-building efforts that ensure strong emergency response to crises.” (Colombo Gazette)