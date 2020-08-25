UNP Working Committee meeting ends inconclusively

The United National Party (UNP) Working Committee meeting held today ended inconclusively.

A decision was to be taken today on the UNP leadership post and the vacant UNP National List post.

However, the meeting ended with no decision being reached on both issues.

At the last UNP Working Committee meeting it was decided that the UNP will continue with Ranil Wickremesinghe as its leader until the party picks a young leader from potential candidates.

Wickremesinghe had also decided not to nominate a member to the National List until the crisis with regards to the appointment of a new party leader is resolved.

Just yesterday, former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya said he had offered to lead the United National Party following several requests made to him.

Issuing a special statement, Jayasuriya said that he had informed the party leadership that he is capable of leading the UNP. (Colombo Gazette)