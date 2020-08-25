Standard Chartered Sri Lanka appoints Anuk De Silva as Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing

Standard Chartered Sri Lanka has announced the appointment of Anuk De Silva as the Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing, effective 19 March 2020. He will also function as a member of the Bank’s Country Management Team, and will report to Bingumal Thewarathanthri, CEO, Standard Chartered Sri Lanka.

Anuk is backed by over 15 years of experience in Marketing, Communications & Branding, Digital Marketing, Public Relations and Journalism. His last corporate stint was at Brandix, where he oversaw the Corporate Communications and Branding functions of the company. He has also been a part-time News Presenter at TNL Radio Network for over a decade and a Visiting Lecturer at the Human Resource Management Institute. More recently, he took a few years off from work to pursue a Master of Commerce in Marketing at the University of Melbourne, as a recipient of the prestigious Australia Awards Scholarship given by the Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade, Australia. During his time in Melbourne, he also had a short stint at KPMG Australia. Subsequent to his return to Sri Lanka, he re-joined the workforce with Standard Chartered, where he will be responsible for leading the Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing team, whilst supporting the execution of the overall country strategic agenda as well as the digital transformation of the Bank.

Anuk is a professional marketer and communications specialist. He is a Fellow and a Chartered Marketer of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, UK and a Certified Professional Marketer (Asia) of the Asia Marketing Federation, Singapore. He also holds an MBA from the Postgraduate Institute of Management, University of Sri Jayewardenepura. Anuk was a recipient of the Corporate Communication Professional of the Year award in 2013 at the CMO Asia Awards for Branding & Marketing held in Singapore. He is a former student of St. Joseph’s College, Colombo.

When not at work, Anuk is extremely passionate about theatre. He has over 22 years of experience as a thespian having performed extensively in Sri Lanka as well as India, and has also co-founded the amateur theatre troupe ‘Cold Theatre 7’ in 2013.

