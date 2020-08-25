SJB suspects coal mafia behind power cuts

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) suspects a coal power mafia is behind the recent sudden islandwide power cuts.

Former Minister Nalin Bandara said that the power cut was one thing but the delay to rectify the matter was another.

He said that there is suspicion that a coal power mafia was behind the power cut.

Bandara said that while on one hand there is a move to promote private power purchasing, on the other there is a move to promote coal power.

The former Minister said that coal power is not suitable for Sri Lanka.

The report on the recent sudden power failure was handed over to the Minister of Power Dullas Alahapperuma yesterday (Tuesday).

The Ministry of Power had said the report will be submitted to the cabinet of Ministers on tomorrow (Wednesday).

The Ministry appointed a Committee to probe the islandwide power outage that was reported for several hours on Monday (17) due to a technical fault at the Kerawalapitiya grid sub-station.

The Norochcholai Coal Power Plant broke down following the transmission failure at the Kerawalapitiya grid sub-station.

The CEB thereafter imposed a daily power cut of one hour for four days starting from Tuesday (18) as the Norochcholai power plant required 03 to 04 days for the temperature to drop in order for it to be reset.

The other hydropower plants in the country were also off-line as a result of the islandwide power outage.

However, as the first generator of the Norochcholai Power Plant was reset by Thursday (20), the CEB announced that no more power cuts will be imposed. (Colombo Gazette)