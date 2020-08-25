Schools to resume academic activities of all grades next month

Government schools will resume academic activities of all grades next month, the Education Ministry said today.

The Education Ministry said that grade 06 – 13 of all government schools will resume academic activities on 2nd September.

Classes will be conducted 7.30 am and 1.30 pm, the Education Ministry said.

Meanwhile academic activities of grade 01 – 05 will resume on 8th September.

All relevant officials, including the Directors of all Education Zones and Divisional Secretaries have been informed in this regard.

All schools were temporarily closed in March as a result of the coronavirus and were reopened in stages in July.

Schools were however closed again over fears of the coronavirus spreading but reopened later for certain grades only.

The Ministry of Education had initially introduced academic hours from 07.30 a.m. to 03.30 p.m. for teachers to cover the backlogged syllabus. (Colombo Gazette)